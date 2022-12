Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood.

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.