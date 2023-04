MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis Friday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. and found out that a woman had been transported to a local area hospital via private vehicle.

The woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

MPD said this is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.