MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in custody after hitting another woman with her car when she refused to give her gas money.

According to officials, on March 25, the victim told police the suspect Shakeita Burnice was upset that she lost all of her money when they went to the casino earlier that day.

Police say when Burnice asked the victim for gas money, she told her no. That is when they left and went to her aunt’s house in Whitehaven.

Burnice then rammed the victim with her car, leaving minor injuries to her right leg, reports state.

On May 26, police say the victim gave an oral video statement at the General Investigation Bureau on Raines Road and positively identified Burnice as the suspect.

Burnice is being charged with Aggravated Assualt and appeared in court on July 6.