MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead, and one person is injured after a crash in Northeast Memphis early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Summer Avenue near White Station around 6:30 a.m.

Two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say one of the drivers, a 61-year-old woman, did not survive her injuries.

MPD is investigating the cause of the crash.