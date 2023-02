MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead following a shooting in South Memphis.

MPD responded to a call around 1:22 a.m. early Saturday and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 1400 block of Preston.

Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said they do no have anyone in custody at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.