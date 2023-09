MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in a shooting in Southwest Memphis early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of West Fairway Avenue at 1:05 a.m.

A woman was transported to Methodist South in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

MPD says that the suspects fled in a gray sedan.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.