MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a shooting in Raleigh Friday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shooting at Austin Peay and James Road at 2:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to Methodist North and pronounced dead.

WREG saw at least 20 evidence markers on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.