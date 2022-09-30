MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retailiatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week.

Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of the victims of the fight filed assault charges with police and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Once first reponders left, that man went back to his apartment and stood outside on the balcony with two female victims.

That’s when police say two people across the street began firing rifle rounds at the people on the balcony. The man involved in the fight ran into his apartment and was not hit. A woman with him also ran inside and escaped injury.

But another woman, identified by police as Tina Watson, was hit with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to Regional One hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m.

Three other apartments, with two people inside, were also struck by gunfire, police said.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Jaime Weaver, a relative of one of the men involved in the fight, who was located and brought in for questioning. Police said Weaver had several outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Police said Weaver admitted to going to the Bent Tree Apartments in retaliation for the fight involving his relative. Someone gave him a weapon and pointed out the victims to him, and he fired the shots, police said.

Memphis Police charged Weaver, 34, with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, reckless endangerment – discharging a firearm into a house and using a firearm in a dangerous felony.

He is in the Shelby County Jail and has a court date set for Monday.