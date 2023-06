MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on Carnes Avenue near Semmes Street at around 12:32 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say the suspect may have been driving a red Ford Explorer.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.