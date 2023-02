MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a car crash in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at S Parkway East and Dunnavant Street in South Memphis. They found a car had struck a tree.

A woman was located in critical condition and transported to Regional One Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.