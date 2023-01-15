MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in southwest Memphis, police say.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on West Levi Road near Marsone Street at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died of her injuries.

The driver reportedly fled the scene. Memphis Police have not released information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.