MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh Sunday night.

Officers responded to the accident in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m.

Police say a white 2014 Nissan Maxima struck a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla as it was attempting to make a left turn.

After the crash, the driver and passenger in the Nissan got out of the vehicle and left the scene in a dark-colored Infiniti in an unknown direction.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as Lucy Moore, did not survive her injuries.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.