MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for suspects who they say fired shots into a vehicle and left one woman dead on Jan. 30.

The shooting happened at Tchulahoma and East Holmes Road in the airport area.

Police said a woman was driving a Jeep SUV with two juveniles in the car. When the woman stopped at a red light, a silver Infiniti pulled next to the driver side of the Jeep and fired several shots. The Infiniti fled the scene on East Holmes Road.

MPD responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Solar Lane around 4:00 p.m. and found the Jeep SUV and the woman shot. She later died from her injuries.

The two juveniles were not injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.