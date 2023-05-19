All westbound lanes were shut down, but they have since reopened.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was pronounced dead after getting into a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 near Poplar Avenue Friday morning.
According to Memphis Police, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to St. Francis in critical condition, where she later died.
This remains an ongoing investigation, police say. MPD has not revealed the condition of the others involved in the accident.