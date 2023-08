MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Parkway Village Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting at a shopping plaza in the 4600 block of American Way a little after 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the firehouse at 3909 Knight Arnold by private vehicle and then transported to Regional One.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.