MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis Monday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of West Hillview Drive at 8:42 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the female suspect fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.