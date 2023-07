MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in South Memphis Sunday morning.

MPD responded to the shooting at E Fernwood and Florida at 12:42 a.m.

The 43-year-old victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, the victim knew the suspect in the shooting, who fled before officers arrived on scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.