MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis Tuesday night.

Police located a 41-year-old woman shot on the 200 block of West Dison Avenue around 9:48 p.m.

She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.