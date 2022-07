MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Soulsville Tuesday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 960 block of Garden Row Drive before 6:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One.

Police say the suspect is known by the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.