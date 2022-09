MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in Whitehaven.

Police responded to the shooting at the Creekside Meadow Apartments on Briarpark Drive at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The victim was transported to Regional One.

Police say the suspect wearing a black hoodie fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.