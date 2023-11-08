MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash and a man was fatally shot in Raleigh Wednesday night.

Police say after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Ridgestone Drive at the Keystone Landing Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition, where she later died.

While officers were at that scene, they were told that a male shooting victim was taken to Voltaire then Methodist North by private vehicle. He did not survive his injuries.

MPD says the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman was detained but the shooting suspects fled the scene in a vehicle with a gray bumper.

Photo by Claudia Taylor, WREG

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.