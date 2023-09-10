MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver of a vehicle allegedly lost control and crashed into a home in Fox Meadows Sunday morning.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a crash at Emerald Street and Bayshore Drive at 1:29 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed the front southwest side of the house was damaged and a white Ford Mustang was inside the residence.

Officers spoke to the driver of the Mustang who stated that an unknown vehicle was driving south on Emerald Street at a high rate of speed. The driver told police that the vehicle hit the front end of her car, causing her to loose control.

A Chevrolet Cruz was parked in the garage of the home where it was also struck by the Mustang, police say.

Memphis Police say they did not observe any debris in the roadway consistent with the statement given by the driver.

Officers allegedly did a field sobriety test and the driver did not show to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

The homeowner was located, unharmed, inside the residence, police say.

The driver was given a citation for financial responsibility and maintain proper control. Her court date is set for Oct. 27.