MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are taking a deeper look back into the turbulent history of Monique Johnson, a woman who was previously convicted of killing a police officer 17 years ago and newly charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say Johnson shot her ex-boyfriend in Cordova on Friday morning.

The victim told police he woke up to Johnson pointing a gun at him. He was shot in the shoulder and hand. Detectives said Johnson then stole the victim’s phone, went home, changed clothes then went to work at FedEx, where she was arrested.

But before the saga, Johnson was convicted of killing a Memphis police officer. In 2006, our crews were there as she appeared before a Shelby County Judge, accused of killing her then boyfriend Memphis Police officer Tony Hayes.

But before Johnson, who was a deputy jailer at the time, was charged, there was a search for Hayes when he didn’t show up for work. Larry Godwin, the police director at the time, spoke about his disappearance.

“That’s not like him, according to his supervisors, always early, a hard worker,” Godwin said.

Johnson was eventually charged in Hayes’ death. She admitted to killing him but said it was in self-defense. She claimed the night of the murder, he trapped her in a bathroom and that’s when she shot him six times.

In one jailhouse interview, she told WREG, “He’s choked me. Punched me in my arms and thighs. He’s even held me at knife-point once.”

Investigators said after Johnson killed Hayes, her son helped her load his body into the trunk of a car then went to eat.

During our reporting, we also spoke with a man who said he was Johnson’s ex-boyfriend. He said he believed that she committed the crime.

“I’m more than certain that she did,” he said. “Just the fact that she pulled out a gun on me more than once.”

Court records from that time period showed evidence of their volatile relationship.

In 2008, two years after Hayes’ death, a jury convicted Johnson on a lesser charge of reckless homicide. She was sentenced to four years probation.

Johnson is set to be in court on her new charges Tuesday. She is being held on a $300,000 bond.