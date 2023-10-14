MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was previously convicted of killing a police officer back in 2006 was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting in Cordova Friday.

Monique Johnson, 54, a former deputy jailer and current FedEx employee, was taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office after a shooting that injured one person Friday morning.

According to court documents, the victim told police that he was asleep when Johnson hit him. The victim reportedly claims that when he woke up, he saw Johnson pointing a black gun at him, and she told him she would kill him.

Court documents say Johnson shot the victim in the shoulder. The victim was also reportedly shot in the hand during a physical fight for the gun.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, domestic assault, theft of property, violation of an order of protection, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

In 2006, Johnson was convicted in what police called the “cold-blooded murder” of Memphis Police Officer Tony Hayes.

Johnson admitted to Hayes, her boyfriend at the time of the murder. In interviews conducted by the WREG team in 2008, Johnson said the couple’s relationship was abusive.

“He’s choked me. Punched me in my arms and thighs. He’s even held me at knife-point once,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, on the night of the murder, while in a “fit of rage,” Hayes trapped her in a bathroom and she shot him six times.

Reports show that after the shooting she and her teenage son loaded Hayes’ body into the trunk of a car, then went to get food afterward.

Prosecutors painted Johnson as a jealous girlfriend, but after a week-long trial, jurors did not agree and decided on a lesser charge of reckless homicide.

She was released only a few days after the conviction with time served. She was sentenced to four years probation.

In July 2023, Johnson was arrested for another incident involving the victim of Friday morning’s shooting.

According to court documents, Johnson reportedly went through the victim’s phone and saw that he had been communicating with other women. Court documents allege that Johnson made the victim leave her home but would not give him his clothes, phone, watch, and wallet.

Johnson was also accused of sending nude photos of the victim to several people.

Johnson is now being held on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.