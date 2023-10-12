**Warning: The video in this story may be disturbing for some viewers.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A DeSoto County woman is considering suing Southaven Police after she claims they used excessive force against her during an arrest.

Shaquilla Williams said the actions by Southaven Police shown in the video were unjustifiable.

The mother of three said last Thursday she was walking out of this store with her daughter when police stopped her.

“As soon as I put the car in reverse. He sped up and turned his light on,” Williams said. “So, I am confused.”

She said she is still confused a week later.

“I don’t think he even mentioned why he had the lights on me,” Williams said.

The encounter was caught on camera by her 11-year-old daughter.

“He proceeded to slanging my door open and yanking me out by the leg and arm. And I was screaming,” Williams said. “And the other officers come around and he tries to help him to drag me out the car.”

Williams said she was pulled out of the car before they asked her to get out. In the video, you can see three officers pick up the 96-pound woman and toss her to the ground.

“I was so scared because I didn’t know like what you trying to do to me,” Williams said.

She still doesn’t know why she was pulled over but in July, she was given a ticket for a suspended license.

“I went to court in Olive Branch and they said it was dismissed, I’m free to go,” she said.

We reached out to Southaven Police to get more information. They claimed she had a warrant for her arrest but Williams said otherwise.

“I am not knowing that I am still supposed to get something from Southaven. I was like no one reached out, I haven’t received anything,” she said.

Southaven Police were not able to tell us why she was pulled over in the first place. Instead, they said, “She had an outstanding arrest warrant from our agency for Contempt of Court, one count. She was operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, providing false information to an officer, disorderly conduct failure to obey lawful commands, and resisting an arrest.”

She was left with bruises all over her body but says it’s the trauma for her and her daughter that makes her cry.

“She tried to get my daughter and my daughter was crying asking her to leave her alone but she kept telling her she was going to take her juvenile,” Williams said.

Southaven Police say they will review the body camera footage of the arrest. We have requested the body cam footage from Southaven Police.