MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman and juvenile who walked into the Walmart on North Germantown Parkway Tuesday night and walked out with 16 hoverboards.

The hoverboards are valued at $1,100.

Police said in the store’s surveillance footage, the pair were seen pushing a shopping cart full of hoverboards out of the automotive exit without paying and loading the items into a gold wagon or SUV.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Investigators said the vehicle is possibly a Dodge Caliber with a drive-out tag.

MPD has released pictures of the car and the suspects.

If you recognize the woman or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.