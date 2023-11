MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Quitman County, Mississippi, Monday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Highway 6 before 3:30 p.m. when it collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on the highway.

Two passengers in the Malibu, identified as 43-year-old Katrina Hall of Batesville and 5-year-old Oakleigh Varnell of Sardis, were killed in the crash.

MHP says the crash remains under investigation.