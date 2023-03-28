MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Turkey Run Lane before 5 p.m.

Police say a male juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. A woman was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition after she arrived at Methodist South in a private vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavy set man with dreads.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.