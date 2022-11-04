MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and a child were injured in a crash that happened when carjacking suspects attempted to flee police.

Memphis Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in North Memphis.

According to police, officers in the area of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue were trying to stop a vehicle that had been carjacked at gunpoint Friday morning.

The driver reportedly fled from police and crashed into another vehicle at Jackson Avenue and Cypress Drive.

Police say a woman went to Regional One in critical condition. A child went to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Memphis Police say three suspects were taken into custody after a foot chase.

Police say the suspects were also injured. One suspect went to Regional One, while the other two went to Le Bonheur.

All three suspects are in non-critical condition.