MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ashantia Dillard, the woman charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old, appeared in court Monday.

After being read the possible penalties if convicted of first-degree murder, Dillard was in tears. The charge carries life without parole, life with the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, Judge Karen Massey said.

According to police, Dillard arrived at the Residence at Village Green apartments Saturday evening with eight others. They say video shows her walking to the pool area and pointing at a man in the water and accusing him of assaulting one of her family members.

“The affidavit indicates that she pointed at the individual, and someone else with an assault weapon shot that individual multiple times,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Lareau.

A teenager died, and two others were hit and taken to the hospital.

Her court-appointed lawyer told WREG when he looked at the affidavit, the thing that stood out, is that Dillard was not accused of firing any shots.

Jason Ballenger, the public defender, said, “Right now, she’s the only one that is arrested on this, and they are not accusing her of firing a single shot. I don’t know what they got to connect her to this.”

Lareau says that falls under what is called “Criminal Responsibility,” which states a person is criminally responsible for the commission of a felony if they know someone else is going to commit a crime and provide substantial assistance for the act to be carried out.

Prosecutors also hope other witnesses come forward. “There is some video surveillance that may have captured some of this incident, but eyewitnesses to any crime are always of utmost importance, and we are hoping that they will all be cooperative with us,” said Lareau.

Ballenger says pointing is not a crime. “She told the police that she pointed at someone. That is not admitting to any sort of intent for anyone to be shot.”

Dillard is being charged with Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault.

Police are still searching for the accused gunman. If you have any information that can help, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.