MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after Memphis Police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the face multiple times because his ex-girlfriend called his phone.

According to Memphis Police, on Saturday, officers responded to a domestic call involving a girlfriend and boyfriend.

Reports say that the victim went to Cassandra Collins’s apartment and they had a few beers.

Collins went to the kitchen, got a butcher knife, and began stabbing the victim in the face and the arms several times, police say.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Collins was taken into custody where she reportedly told MPD that the victim’s ex-girlfriend called his phone several times.

Cassandra Collins is charged with Aggravated Assault. She is set to appear in court Monday.