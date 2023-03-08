MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with attempted second-degree murder after she reportedly ran over her husband with a car, leaving him in critical condition.

According to MPD, on February 28, officers responded to an accident call in the 1400 block of Vollintine Avenue. Once on the scene, they saw the victim laying face down on the sidewalk. He was unresponsive and had a head injury.

A witness told police they saw a woman in a white Chevy Cruz drive onto the sidewalk, run over the victim and leave the scene. The woman reportedly returned to the scene to yell at the victim, then left again.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The tags on the vehicle were registered to Anitra Hayes, the victim’s wife.

The witness identified Hayes in a six-person lineup. She was charged with attempted second-degree murder and is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.