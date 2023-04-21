MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly robbed a Binghampton Walgreens at gunpoint Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, a woman, later identified as Jurlanda Pugh, entered the Walgreens in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue. Pugh reportedly approached the counter with a firearm and demanded money from the employee.

In fear for her life, the employee gave the suspect money from the cash register, police say. Pugh fled the business with the cash.

Records show that the employee identified Pugh in a lineup.

Jurlanda Pugh was charged with Aggravated Robbery. She is set to appear in court Friday morning.