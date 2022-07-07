MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Osceola Police responded to a shots fired call at a Day’s Inn and Suites and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers found a man, 62-year-old Thomas Porter, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said lifesaving measures were attempted by officers and paramedics, but he did not survive his injuries.

Osceola Police said they have charged Porter’s wife, 30-year-old Karen Denton, with first degree murder.

Denton is set to be arraigned in Osceola District Court on July 8.

