MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested for the second time for allegedly participating in an identity theft scheme, stealing more than $350,000 from victims, authorities said.

Toni Gibson, 39, was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department on May 10. For six months, she has allegedly committed fraud across 10 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

According to reports, Gibson used stolen identities to get goods and merchandise from stores nationwide. She would sign the victims’ names on the checks.

Gibson ran a similar scheme in 2020 and was found guilty in 2021. In September 2022, she was given a five-year suspended sentence, meaning she did no prison time.

The first incident of the new scheme was committed on October 15, 2022, deputies said. She violated her suspended sentence, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

This investigation remains ongoing, and the U.S. Secret Service is also investigating her.