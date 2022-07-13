MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with the death of a four-year-old boy after a year-long investigation.

Tammy Wilkerson, 52, has been charged with child abuse and murder regarding the death of a four-year-old boy she babysat.

“When you deal with something like that, when you involve a small child, in this case a four-year-old child and if you’re a parent yourself, it connects a dot” said Shannon Beasley, Tipton County Sheriff.

Wilkerson initially claimed the boy had fallen but after deputies investigated further, they observed the injuries to the child were suspicious and Wilkerson’s account of events did not add up.

The child made it to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where he died three days later.

“I spoke to the family yesterday and I explained to them, they’re obviously aware that the wheels of justice sometimes is a slow process” Sheriff Beasley said.

Sheriff Beasley said Wilkerson will finally answer for what she’s done.

“When Tammy Wilkerson has her day in court the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office… we will be the voice for that four-year-old child and will do our best to bring her to justice” Sheriff Beasley said.