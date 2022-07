MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Clarksdale Police have charged her with child abuse related to the death of her 1 month old child.

Olandria Cotton has been charged with felony child abuse in this case, and her bond is set at $20,000.

There are little details regarding the circumstances of the child’s death at this time. The Clarksdale Police Department said this is still an active investigation.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.