MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old was taken into custody last week on an arrest warrant for allegedly beating and robbing a woman back in 2020.

On November 21, 2020, officers say they responded to a store in Orange Mound regarding a robbery that happened the day before. The victim stated that while her car was parked at the store, Alexis Wright beat and robbed her.

On November 24, 2020, the victim reportedly went to the police station and gave a statement saying that while she was trying to leave the store, another car blocked her in.

Police say that is when the victim got out of her car and spoke to the driver of the vehicle blocking her exit.

While the victim was walking back to her car, Wright reportedly got out of the passenger seat of that car and punched the victim in the back of her head.

Reports state that the victim fell and tried to take cover in her car but Wright continued to beat her until she lost consciousness before stealing her wallet, cell phone, charger, purse, and $180.

The suspects then left the scene in the vehicle that had the victim blocked in, according to police.

Police say that they also received video footage of the incident on the scene which verified the victim’s statement.

The victim positively identified Alexis Wright in a photo spread as the one responsible for beating and robbing her.

Wright is charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court on October 5.