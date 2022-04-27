MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a woman at a Whitehaven car wash Sunday.

The victim told police she was washing her rental car at Bud’s Carwash on Millbranch when Monika Blakey, 22, and her cousin approached her.

Police said Blakey struck the woman in the face several times with an unknown sharp object. The victim suffered over 15 lacerations to the face, chest and stomach area.

She was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Court records state the victim has an order of protection against Blakey that was filed on April 12. On April 18, the woman called police stating Blakey called her several times and threatened to kill her.

Blakey is being charged with attempted murder and two counts of violation of an order of protection.