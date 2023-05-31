MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman allegedly assaulted a police officer while being detained in the Medical District of Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, on May 30 around 10:00 a.m., an officer responded to an assistance call on Walnut Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue where two other officers had previously been dispatched.

The two officers who were called first said they responded to a call at Southwest Community College where they met with complainant Ericka Alexander before changing locations.

During further investigation, they discovered that Alexander originally gave them a name that did not go through the National Crime Investigation Center database. When Alexander gave them her identification, reports say she had a warrant for assault.

When one of the officers informed her of her warrant and attempted to place her in handcuffs, Alexander only allowed the officer to take one hand, pulling the other hand away.

Two officers had to handcuff Alexander to prevent her from being hurt during the process, reports say.

Alexander hit an officer with her elbow three times when the officer tried to search her before putting her in the police car.

The officer reported slight swelling to her lips but required no medical attention.

Alexander is being charged with Assault on a First Responder, Resisting Offical Detention, and Assault Misdemeanor.

She is set to appear in court on Thursday morning.