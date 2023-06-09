MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman wanted in connection to a 2021 deadly shooting at the Oak Court Mall involving a dad and his toddler has now been arrested.

Samantha Bowens is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Jayson Hill, 21, was shot dead outside Oak Court Mall in East Memphis on Nov. 21, 2021.

Hill was holding his 9-month-old son, Jaylen Barnes, at the time. The child was also struck in the shooting and was treated at Le Bonheur.

Quante Webb was also arrested in connection to this shooting back in December. He was indicted on charges of first-degree murder for Hill’s death and attempted murder in the case of his son, according to a grand jury indictment.

Quante Webb

Family members said at the time they didn’t know why anyone would shoot Hill. They said he was going to the mall to do some Christmas shopping.