MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the death of a toddler on Friday.

Juanita Bruce, 19, has been charged with first degree murder, four counts of attempted first degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Police said the shooting happened on Breedlove Street near Chicago Avenue in North Memphis. According to police, an 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead and a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.