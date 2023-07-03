MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the women accused of assaulting a Huey’s employee in Midtown last week will appear in court Monday.

Francessca Triplett is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Memphis Police say Triplett, another woman and a juvenile boy beat the victim, causing him to suffer a seizure. The victim also had head and possible spinal injuries.

According to police reports, the employee and victims previously worked together, and police believe this was “some sort of retribution.”.

The Midtown location of Huey’s was temporarily closed. The restaurant released the following statement, saying:

“Our team is deeply saddened by the events that happened at our Huey’s Midtown location on the afternoon of Saturday, June 24, during which an employee of ours was the target of a physical attack. We are incredibly grateful to our team, who acted quickly to tend to our injured employee and ensure our guests were moved to safety while the police and ambulance were on their way. Thankfully, the perpetrators left quickly, no customers were harmed, and our employee was released from the hospital on Sunday with no critical injuries. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the paramedics and Memphis Police Department for responding quickly and working hard to address these kinds of violent crimes in our city. We also want to thank the kind, brave off-duty nurse who volunteered to tend to our injured employee during the incident, as well as our staff who acted swiftly to ensure everyone’s overall safety. While we do not feel that there will be further potential criminal acts surrounding this event as it was targeted to a specific person, we will continue to take precautions that keep the safety of our team and customers at the forefront and remain hopeful that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon.“