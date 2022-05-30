MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing felony charges after police say she shot a woman at a grocery store in South Memphis on Sunday.

Police say Leenora Johnson, 42, shot the woman just before 3 p.m. at SuperLo Foods on Lamar after the two were involved in an ongoing feud for two months over a death in the family.

According to police, surveillance video showed Johnson attempting to run over the victim with her Chevy Camaro before the shooting. A witness told officers Johnson then got out of the vehicle with a gun in her hand but the witness stepped in before things turned physical.

Johnson walked back to her car and fired one shot at the victim, striking her in the chest, police say.

The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police located Johnson a couple of blocks away sitting inside the Camaro on Tunstall and Park.

Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Johnson is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.