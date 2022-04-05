MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after threatening another woman and her children at a South Memphis apartment complex.



Quantessa Hutchinson has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault after police said she threatened her neighbor and her two children.

According to police records, Hutchinson was in a verbal altercation with her neighbor when she pulled out a Glock 9mm and threatened to shoot her and her two children.



Police made it to the scene and detained Hutchinson, and found her to be in possession of a Glock 9mm.



Hutchinson has no bail information available at this time, and her next court date is scheduled for April 5.