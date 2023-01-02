MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her husband was fatally stabbed in the Medical District.

According to MPD, 41-year-old Jermaine Smith was stabbed on Vance Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman flagged down officers in the area of Peabody Avenue and East Street. She said she and several friends were at her brother’s apartment on Vance Avenue when he and his wife Catonya Smith started fighting.

When officers went to the apartment, Catonya reportedly told them the red stain on the walls and floor was tomato sauce from the meatloaf. She was detained.

Three witnesses identified Catonya as the person who stabbed Jermaine.

Investigators say Catonya later stated she was at the apartment but denied stabbing her husband or cleaning up the blood before officers arrived.

She was charged with first-degree murder. She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.