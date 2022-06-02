MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after her mother was found covered in human waste and suffering from several sores all over her body.

Memphis Police say a 54-year-old woman was admitted to St. Francis Hospital after having a stroke on February 15, 2022. Officers received a call from the hospital at around 3 a.m. February 16. The caller reportedly told police the woman was covered in feces, urine and “food particles.”

Police say the woman’s skin was peeling off all over her body, and her socks were “fused” to her feet. An investigator found the woman also had several bed sores on her body, including on her left earlobe.

The woman was also suffering from a blood stream infection.

Memphis Police say officers spoke with the woman’s daughter, 30-year-old Sherika Johnson. Johnson reportedly told police her mother is bed bound and needs help with daily activities.

Johnson was taken into custody June 1, almost four months later. She has been charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.