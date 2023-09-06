MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested on Tuesday following a gas station shooting earlier this year that left one woman injured.

On March 15, officers say they responded to an aggravated assault call in Frayser at the EZ Express gas station, where a female victim was found shot in her arm.

Police say that it all started after the suspect Teakylia Dotson got into an argument with a group of people. She then went to her car, got a gun, and started shooting in the air, reports state.

Teakylia Dotson

A man from the group began to shoot toward two female victims, which is when one of them got shot in the arm.

According to reports, several people were outside getting gas during this time and were in harm’s way.

On March 20, investigators say the two female victims gave a statement, confirming the shooting event. They were then able to positively identify Dotson in a photo lineup as the person responsible for shooting her gun in the air several times.

Dotson is charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment-Deadly Weapon and is set to appear in court on October 3.