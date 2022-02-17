MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is facing charges after she escaped custody while she was being taken to jail Wednesday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, deputies were taking Abbigail Allison, 24, to jail when she managed to free herself from the handcuffs and get out of the car at I-40 and Sycamore View Road.

The car’s internal alarm alerted deputies of the escape.

Police say a deputy told Allison to stop running away several times, but she refused. The deputy managed to grab Allison by her hair during a foot chase.

While the deputy was attempting to put Allison back in custody, police say she actively resisted and assaulted the deputy.

Neither of them sustained any injuries during the incident.

Allison was eventually detained without further incident and was transported to jail.

Allison was charged with escape from felony incarceration and assault. She is due in court Feb. 24.