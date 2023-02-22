MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with aggravated cruelty after Memphis Police say she abused a dog so badly that it is near death.

According to reports, officers went to the 1100 block of Bammel Avenue to assist Animal Control officers. MPD says they found a large, mixed-breed canine suffering from neglect.

The dog’s ribs were reportedly overly visible. Both of its hind legs were rotted and held together by decaying tendons. The dog’s water bowl was filled with algae and debris, records show.

Burnett told officers that the dog was taken care of by her 13-year-old son. On February 17, her son advised her that something was wrong with the dog’s legs. She reportedly called the Memphis Animal Shelter on February 20 but did not have contact with them until February 21.

Burnett is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.